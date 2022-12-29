LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

15-17-19-24-25

(fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Lotto

02-04-10-26-32-36

(two, four, ten, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $3,100,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Pick 3

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Pick 4

2-5-5-9

(two, five, five, nine)

Pick 5

2-7-4-0-6

(two, seven, four, zero, six)

Powerball

26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000