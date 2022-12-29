LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
15-17-19-24-25
(fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
02-04-10-26-32-36
(two, four, ten, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $3,100,000
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
2-5-5-9
(two, five, five, nine)
2-7-4-0-6
(two, seven, four, zero, six)
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000