AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Morning

02-04-05-07-10-13-15-16-17-22-23-24

(two, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Morning

2-8-8-5, FIREBALL: 7

(two, eight, eight, five; FIREBALL: seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Pick 3 Morning

6-8-2, FIREBALL: 3

(six, eight, two; FIREBALL: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000