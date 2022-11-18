DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-3
(six, three)
8-7
(eight, seven)
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
5-3-5
(five, three, five)
7-6-6-9
(seven, six, six, nine)
2-3-9-1
(two, three, nine, one)
7-2-1-6-9
(seven, two, one, six, nine)
6-5-2-5-0
(six, five, two, five, zero)
20-24-26-33-41, Lucky Ball: 18
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000