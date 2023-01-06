AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
1-8-6
(one, eight, six)
2-4-4-6
(two, four, four, six)
8-8-6-1
(eight, eight, six, one)
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
13-14-16-24-39
(thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $370,000
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000