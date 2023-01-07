KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-25-32-33, Cash Ball: 23
(seven, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
01-14-18-19-39
(one, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-nine)
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
7-8-1
(seven, eight, one)
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
5-3-3-0
(five, three, three, zero)
4-7-2-4
(four, seven, two, four)
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000