KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash Ball

07-25-32-33, Cash Ball: 23

(seven, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

Kentucky 5

01-14-18-19-39

(one, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-nine)

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-3-0

(five, three, three, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-7-2-4

(four, seven, two, four)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000