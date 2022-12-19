NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

02-18-28-31-37

(two, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $598,000

Lucky For Life

10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Day

5-8-8, Fireball: 3

(five, eight, eight; Fireball: three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-5-9, Fireball: 4

(six, five, nine; Fireball: four)

Pick 4 Day

9-1-8-8, Fireball:

(nine, one, eight, eight; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

6-9-3-0, Fireball: 8

(six, nine, three, zero; Fireball: eight)

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000