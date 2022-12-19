NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-18-28-31-37
(two, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $598,000
10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
5-8-8, Fireball: 3
(five, eight, eight; Fireball: three)
6-5-9, Fireball: 4
(six, five, nine; Fireball: four)
9-1-8-8, Fireball:
(nine, one, eight, eight; Fireball: zero)
6-9-3-0, Fireball: 8
(six, nine, three, zero; Fireball: eight)
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000