MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

02-06-32-34-35

(two, six, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Lucky For Life

20-24-26-33-41, Lucky Ball: 18

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Poker Lotto

AC-JD-6C-4S-7S

(AC, JD, 6C, 4S, 7S)

Midday Daily 3

1-6-2

(one, six, two)

Midday Daily 4

5-3-7-6

(five, three, seven, six)

Daily 3

2-2-2

(two, two, two)

Daily 4

4-9-5-9

(four, nine, five, nine)

Fantasy 5

10-12-25-26-28

(ten, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

02-03-06-09-11-12-20-22-26-27-29-30-32-43-47-58-67-71-74-77-78-80

(two, three, six, nine, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, eighty)

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000