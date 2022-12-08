LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
07-12-17-30-36
(seven, twelve, seventeen, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
01-03-05-09-36-39
(one, three, five, nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2,625,000
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
7-7-6
(seven, seven, six)
5-6-4-1
(five, six, four, one)
4-6-4-3-3
(four, six, four, three, three)
06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000