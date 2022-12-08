LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

07-12-17-30-36

(seven, twelve, seventeen, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Lotto

01-03-05-09-36-39

(one, three, five, nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2,625,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Pick 3

7-7-6

(seven, seven, six)

Pick 4

5-6-4-1

(five, six, four, one)

Pick 5

4-6-4-3-3

(four, six, four, three, three)

Powerball

06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000