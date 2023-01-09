ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:

Idaho Cash

02-17-20-22-42

(two, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $124,500

Lotto America

27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000

Lucky For Life

03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Day

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

Pick 3 Night

5-4-5

(five, four, five)

Pick 4 Day

0-8-0-1

(zero, eight, zero, one)

Pick 4 Night

9-6-5-0

(nine, six, five, zero)

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000

Weekly Grand

02-11-26-29-31

(two, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)