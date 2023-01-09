ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-17-20-22-42
(two, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $124,500
27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
6-3-8
(six, three, eight)
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
0-8-0-1
(zero, eight, zero, one)
9-6-5-0
(nine, six, five, zero)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000
02-11-26-29-31
(two, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)