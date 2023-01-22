ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Red Balls: 16-21, White Balls: 16-26
(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-one; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
25-27-29-35-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)
06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7
(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000