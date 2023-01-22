Click to copy

Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 16-21, White Balls: 16-26

(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-one; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

25-27-29-35-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4

(twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)

Lucky For Life

06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7

(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000