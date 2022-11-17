WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

Hit 5

03-23-31-35-36

(three, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

02-06-10-14-16-17-28-34-35-37-39-42-46-50-52-54-56-60-62-78

(two, six, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-eight)

Lotto

07-28-39-40-41-44

(seven, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000

Match 4

08-10-23-24

(eight, ten, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000