VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Bank a Million

04-12-14-16-19-30, Bonus: 10

(four, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty; Bonus: ten)

Cash 5

03-14-19-25-28

(three, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Cash4Life

01-33-48-52-55, Cash Ball: 4

(one, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3 Day

9-5-6, FB: 6

(nine, five, six; FB: six)

Pick 3 Night

4-7-4, FB: 7

(four, seven, four; FB: seven)

Pick 4 Day

1-1-4-5, FB: 1

(one, one, four, five; FB: one)

Pick 4 Night

8-8-0-2, FB: 3

(eight, eight, zero, two; FB: three)

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000