NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 9-26, White Balls: 3-17

Lucky For Life

19-22-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 13

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 14, Year: 27

Pick 3

9-6-9

Pick 5

05-14-24-33-34

Powerball

09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

