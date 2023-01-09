OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Classic Lotto

02-09-17-20-33-49, Kicker: 8-3-6-8-7-2

(two, nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three, forty-nine; Kicker: eight, three, six, eight, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $3,800,000

Lucky For Life

03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

0-4-9

(zero, four, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-8-1

(five, three, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-8-0

(two, one, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

6-3-5-1-0

(six, three, five, one, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-0-6-2-8

(one, zero, six, two, eight)

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

01-09-27-31-37

(one, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000