OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-09-17-20-33-49, Kicker: 8-3-6-8-7-2
(two, nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three, forty-nine; Kicker: eight, three, six, eight, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $3,800,000
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
0-4-9
(zero, four, nine)
8-1-6
(eight, one, six)
5-3-8-1
(five, three, eight, one)
2-1-8-0
(two, one, eight, zero)
6-3-5-1-0
(six, three, five, one, zero)
1-0-6-2-8
(one, zero, six, two, eight)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000
01-09-27-31-37
(one, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000