CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Daily 3 Midday

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

Daily 4

1-0-4-5

(one, zero, four, five)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:41.73

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 41.73)

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

Fantasy 5

02-06-07-11-28

(two, six, seven, eleven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000