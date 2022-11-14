CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
1-0-4-5
(one, zero, four, five)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:41.73
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 41.73)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
02-06-07-11-28
(two, six, seven, eleven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000