NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 1-11, White Balls: 5-23

(Red Balls: one, eleven; White Balls: five, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

04-05-07-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10

(four, five, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

MyDaY

Month: 3, Day: 2, Year: 23

(Month: three; Day: two; Year: twenty-three)

Pick 3

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Pick 5

04-11-14-19-35

(four, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000