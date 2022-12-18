VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
15-17-31-35-36
(fifteen, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
02-15-25-43-49, Cash Ball: 3
(two, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
7-8-2, FB: 5
(seven, eight, two; FB: five)
5-0-5, FB: 7
(five, zero, five; FB: seven)
0-0-4-0, FB: 3
(zero, zero, four, zero; FB: three)
1-7-2-9, FB: 8
(one, seven, two, nine; FB: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000