WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Hit 5

06-29-34-39-41

(six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $205,000

Keno

02-07-13-17-18-19-22-25-29-30-31-32-41-48-62-63-64-65-70-71

(two, seven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-one)

Lotto

03-06-19-25-43-48

(three, six, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $3,300,000

Match 4

02-12-15-19

(two, twelve, fifteen, nineteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Powerball

18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $265,000,000