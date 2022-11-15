OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
0-9-7-8
(zero, nine, seven, eight)
5-8-5-8
(five, eight, five, eight)
6-0-6-1-2
(six, zero, six, one, two)
0-3-6-0-0
(zero, three, six, zero, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000
01-18-30-34-37
(one, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $187,000