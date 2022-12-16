CO Lottery

Click to copy

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

01-09-15-21-22

(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lucky For Life

01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000