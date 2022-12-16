CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-09-15-21-22
(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
6-4-5
(six, four, five)
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000