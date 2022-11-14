NY Lottery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Monday:

Take 5 Midday

04-13-24-26-37

(four, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Numbers Midday

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

Win 4 Midday

4-9-2-1

(four, nine, two, one)

Numbers Evening

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

Win 4 Evening

8-1-4-4

(eight, one, four, four)

Take 5 Evening

01-04-17-18-25

(one, four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Pick 10

08-14-16-18-19-22-24-25-31-32-36-38-43-44-49-50-52-66-67-69

(eight, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine)

Cash4Life

04-09-12-41-53, Cash Ball: 3

(four, nine, twelve, forty-one, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000