TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-9-2, Wild: 3
(seven, nine, two; Wild: three)
9-8-0, Wild: 9
(nine, eight, zero; Wild: nine)
4-9-7, Wild: 7
(four, nine, seven; Wild: seven)
7-8-8-4, Wild: 9
(seven, eight, eight, four; Wild: nine)
8-9-9-5, Wild: 9
(eight, nine, nine, five; Wild: nine)
2-0-1-8, Wild: 6
(two, zero, one, eight; Wild: six)
07-13-19-58-60, Cash Ball: 1
(seven, thirteen, nineteen, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
09-19-20-31-34
(nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $590,000
26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000