ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Monday:

Take 5 Midday

03-04-17-18-32

(three, four, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-two)

Numbers Midday

9-3-0

(nine, three, zero)

Win 4 Midday

5-5-6-3

(five, five, six, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 416,000,000