WA Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

Hit 5

03-05-08-36-37

(three, five, eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Keno

01-11-12-13-16-30-31-32-38-39-46-50-56-57-66-67-70-71-75-78

(one, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

Match 4

06-14-23-24

(six, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000