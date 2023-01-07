WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
03-05-08-36-37
(three, five, eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-11-12-13-16-30-31-32-38-39-46-50-56-57-66-67-70-71-75-78
(one, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-eight)
06-14-23-24
(six, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000