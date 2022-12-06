MT Lottery

Click to copy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Big Sky Bonus

02-09-15-27, Bonus: 1

(two, nine, fifteen, twenty-seven; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $4,599

Lotto America

04-13-17-24-34, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3

(four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)

Lucky For Life

15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Powerball

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)