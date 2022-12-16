FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash4Life

10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

08-09-11-25-35

(eight, nine, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-five)

Jackpot Triple Play

10-13-19-21-37-42

(ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $525,000

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Pick 2 Evening

1-6, FB: 8

(one, six; FB: eight)

Pick 2 Midday

3-2, FB: 5

(three, two; FB: five)

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-4, FB: 8

(five, eight, four; FB: eight)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-9, FB: 5

(four, two, nine; FB: five)

Pick 4 Evening

4-9-8-4, FB: 8

(four, nine, eight, four; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-0-6, FB: 5

(nine, two, zero, six; FB: five)

Pick 5 Evening

0-8-8-9-7, FB: 8

(zero, eight, eight, nine, seven; FB: eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-3-5-5-4, FB: 5

(nine, three, five, five, four; FB: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000