PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-18-26-36-39
(four, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
08-10-24-27-39, Cash Ball: 1
(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
10-29-34-39-40-42
(ten, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,300,000
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
3-2, Wild: 9
(three, two; Wild: nine)
0-2, Wild: 2
(zero, two; Wild: two)
0-7-0, Wild: 9
(zero, seven, zero; Wild: nine)
7-8-8, Wild: 2
(seven, eight, eight; Wild: two)
4-1-0-6, Wild: 9
(four, one, zero, six; Wild: nine)
9-3-6-4, Wild: 2
(nine, three, six, four; Wild: two)
9-5-8-3-9, Wild: 9
(nine, five, eight, three, nine; Wild: nine)
3-9-6-8-4, Wild: 2
(three, nine, six, eight, four; Wild: two)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
02-15-26-27-30
(two, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000