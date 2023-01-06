PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

04-18-26-36-39

(four, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Cash4Life

08-10-24-27-39, Cash Ball: 1

(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Match 6 Lotto

10-29-34-39-40-42

(ten, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,300,000

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Pick 2 Day

3-2, Wild: 9

(three, two; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

0-2, Wild: 2

(zero, two; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

0-7-0, Wild: 9

(zero, seven, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

7-8-8, Wild: 2

(seven, eight, eight; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

4-1-0-6, Wild: 9

(four, one, zero, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-3-6-4, Wild: 2

(nine, three, six, four; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

9-5-8-3-9, Wild: 9

(nine, five, eight, three, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

3-9-6-8-4, Wild: 2

(three, nine, six, eight, four; Wild: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Treasure Hunt

02-15-26-27-30

(two, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000