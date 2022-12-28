Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:

23-24-31-33-34-36-46-48-50-52-54-55-58-64-66-69-74-75-76-79, BE: 46

(twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: forty-six)