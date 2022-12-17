MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
03-05-19-22-32
(three, five, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
05-09-14-23-35-41, ST: 7
(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-one; ST: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2,100,000
9-0-7-1
(nine, zero, seven, one)
3-5-9-6
(three, five, nine, six)
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000