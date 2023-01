MT Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Big Sky Bonus

03-10-21-24, Bonus: 4

(three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four; Bonus: four)

Estimated jackpot: $7,559

Lotto America

10-12-13-27-50, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5

(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)

Lucky For Life

04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1

(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Powerball

07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)