NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
03-05-06-27-30
(three, five, six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
06-18-32-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9
(six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
3-7-1, Fireball: 6
(three, seven, one; Fireball: six)
7-6-8, Fireball: 9
(seven, six, eight; Fireball: nine)
5-0-9-0, Fireball: 9
(five, zero, nine, zero; Fireball: nine)
5-9-4-0, Fireball: 5
(five, nine, four, zero; Fireball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000