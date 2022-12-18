NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Red Balls: 4-17, White Balls: 3-17
(Red Balls: four, seventeen; White Balls: three, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
Month: 8, Day: 13, Year: 91
(Month: eight; Day: thirteen; Year: ninety-one)
5-3-5
(five, three, five)
09-11-15-19-23
(nine, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000