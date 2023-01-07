ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

08-09-24-28-35

(eight, nine, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $121,100

Lotto America

26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Day

0-3-7

(zero, three, seven)

Pick 3 Night

4-7-5

(four, seven, five)

Pick 4 Day

1-5-1-8

(one, five, one, eight)

Pick 4 Night

7-6-0-0

(seven, six, zero, zero)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000

Weekly Grand

03-06-08-21-22

(three, six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two)