ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-09-24-28-35
(eight, nine, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $121,100
26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
0-3-7
(zero, three, seven)
4-7-5
(four, seven, five)
1-5-1-8
(one, five, one, eight)
7-6-0-0
(seven, six, zero, zero)
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000
03-06-08-21-22
(three, six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two)