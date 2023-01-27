WA Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

Hit 5

02-04-06-12-27

(two, four, six, twelve, twenty-seven)

Keno

01-08-11-12-13-17-19-21-25-38-45-51-54-58-60-64-71-72-78-80

(one, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight, eighty)

Match 4

03-08-12-19

(three, eight, twelve, nineteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000