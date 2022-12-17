IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

15-30-33-42-43

(fifteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Cash4Life

11-15-42-43-60, Cash Ball: 4

(eleven, fifteen, forty-two, forty-three, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

Lotto Plus

30-33-34-35-42-46

(thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-six)

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-07-08-09-10-16-18-27-30-31-42-52-60-61-62-65-69-75-77, BE: 77

(one, two, seven, eight, nine, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, forty-two, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: seventy-seven)

Daily Three-Midday

1-5-6, SB: 6

(one, five, six; SB: six)

Daily Three-Evening

6-6-5, SB: 6

(six, six, five; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

4-4-3-2, SB: 6

(four, four, three, two; SB: six)

Daily Four-Evening

3-2-4-5, SB: 6

(three, two, four, five; SB: six)

Quick Draw Evening

13-15-17-18-19-22-24-26-28-31-37-40-44-45-46-49-56-60-62-76, BE: 19

(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-six; BE: nineteen)

Hoosier Lotto

09-18-21-23-35-41

(nine, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $6,600,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000