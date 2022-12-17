NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 1-03, White Balls: 1-18

(Red Balls: one, three; White Balls: one, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 29

(Month: four; Day: two; Year: twenty-nine)

Pick 3

9-0-1

(nine, zero, one)

Pick 5

20-31-32-33-34

(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000