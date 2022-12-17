NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:
Red Balls: 1-03, White Balls: 1-18
(Red Balls: one, three; White Balls: one, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 29
(Month: four; Day: two; Year: twenty-nine)
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
20-31-32-33-34
(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000