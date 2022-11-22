MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-11-17-18, Bonus: 15
(three, eleven, seventeen, eighteen; Bonus: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $4,659
03-12-14-29-32, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 5
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: five)
01-02-05-33-38, Lucky Ball: 12
(one, two, five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000