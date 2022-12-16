IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-07-08-12-41

(two, seven, eight, twelve, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Pick Three-Midday

4-3-4, Fireball: 4

(four, three, four; Fireball: four)

Pick Three-Evening

9-1-6, Fireball: 8

(nine, one, six; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Midday

3-0-5-3, Fireball: 8

(three, zero, five, three; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Evening

4-7-4-5, Fireball: 4

(four, seven, four, five; Fireball: four)

Lucky Day Lotto

06-18-25-35-40

(six, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000