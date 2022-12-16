IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-07-08-12-41
(two, seven, eight, twelve, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
4-3-4, Fireball: 4
(four, three, four; Fireball: four)
9-1-6, Fireball: 8
(nine, one, six; Fireball: eight)
3-0-5-3, Fireball: 8
(three, zero, five, three; Fireball: eight)
4-7-4-5, Fireball: 4
(four, seven, four, five; Fireball: four)
06-18-25-35-40
(six, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000