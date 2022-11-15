NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2
(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000
1-5-3, Fireball: 7
(one, five, three; Fireball: seven)
6-0-9-5, Fireball: 7
(six, zero, nine, five; Fireball: seven)
03-05-09-18-33, Xtra: 2
(three, five, nine, eighteen, thirty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $205,000
2-9-8, Fireball: 2
(two, nine, eight; Fireball: two)
6-2-8-9, Fireball: 2
(six, two, eight, nine; Fireball: two)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000