ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 10-13, White Balls: 14-15

(Red Balls: ten, thirteen; White Balls: fourteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

02-17-29-31-43, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(two, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-three; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9

(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Powerball

09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)