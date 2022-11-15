PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

04-05-19-20-41

(four, five, nineteen, twenty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

Cash4Life

07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2

(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)

Match 6 Lotto

14-27-28-32-38-49

(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $590,000

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Pick 2 Day

0-3, Wild: 7

(zero, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

3-7, Wild: 9

(three, seven; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

5-7-8, Wild: 7

(five, seven, eight; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-2, Wild: 9

(six, eight, two; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

4-5-5-4, Wild: 7

(four, five, five, four; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

8-4-7-2, Wild: 9

(eight, four, seven, two; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

5-5-4-6-1, Wild: 7

(five, five, four, six, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

9-9-2-7-4, Wild: 9

(nine, nine, two, seven, four; Wild: nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000

Treasure Hunt

18-25-26-29-30

(eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000