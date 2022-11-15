PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
04-05-19-20-41
(four, five, nineteen, twenty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2
(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)
14-27-28-32-38-49
(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $590,000
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
0-3, Wild: 7
(zero, three; Wild: seven)
3-7, Wild: 9
(three, seven; Wild: nine)
5-7-8, Wild: 7
(five, seven, eight; Wild: seven)
6-8-2, Wild: 9
(six, eight, two; Wild: nine)
4-5-5-4, Wild: 7
(four, five, five, four; Wild: seven)
8-4-7-2, Wild: 9
(eight, four, seven, two; Wild: nine)
5-5-4-6-1, Wild: 7
(five, five, four, six, one; Wild: seven)
9-9-2-7-4, Wild: 9
(nine, nine, two, seven, four; Wild: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000
18-25-26-29-30
(eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000