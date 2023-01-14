IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-21-27-29-31-34-37-38-41-43-47-53-56-57-59-60-62-69-74-76, BE: 76
(five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: seventy-six)
4-1-1, SB: 1
(four, one, one; SB: one)
2-0-8-2, SB: 1
(two, zero, eight, two; SB: one)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000