GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
2-9-0-9
(two, nine, zero, nine)
1-8-5-8
(one, eight, five, eight)
1-6-7-5
(one, six, seven, five)
02-15-25-43-49, Cash Ball: 3
(two, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
09-28-29-35-36
(nine, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $266,000
8-3-9-1-8
(eight, three, nine, one, eight)
2-7-7-5-8
(two, seven, seven, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000