GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 3 Evening

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

Cash 3 Midday

0-5-9

(zero, five, nine)

Cash 3 Night

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

Cash 4 Evening

2-9-0-9

(two, nine, zero, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

1-8-5-8

(one, eight, five, eight)

Cash 4 Night

1-6-7-5

(one, six, seven, five)

Cash4Life

02-15-25-43-49, Cash Ball: 3

(two, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

09-28-29-35-36

(nine, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $266,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-3-9-1-8

(eight, three, nine, one, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-7-7-5-8

(two, seven, seven, five, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000