IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

04-13-34-37-44

(four, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $177,500

Cash4Life

07-13-19-58-60, Cash Ball: 1

(seven, thirteen, nineteen, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

Lotto Plus

02-09-13-18-35-44

(two, nine, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-four)

Quick Draw Midday

02-06-07-09-10-16-22-26-36-37-42-43-55-56-57-60-74-76-77-78, BE: 77

(two, six, seven, nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-seven)

Daily Three-Midday

0-5-2, SB: 8

(zero, five, two; SB: eight)

Daily Three-Evening

8-3-5, SB: 6

(eight, three, five; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

1-4-1-5, SB: 8

(one, four, one, five; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Evening

7-7-5-6, SB: 6

(seven, seven, five, six; SB: six)

ADVERTISEMENT

Quick Draw Evening

01-05-06-07-11-19-23-30-32-34-35-36-48-49-54-62-65-71-78-80, BE: 1

(one, five, six, seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: one)

Hoosier Lotto

10-25-26-28-34-35

(ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $4,000,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000