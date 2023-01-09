SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
01-05-13-22-38, Power-Up: 2
(one, five, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
4-3-4, FB: 7
(four, three, four; FB: seven)
1-2-3, FB: 6
(one, two, three; FB: six)
2-1-6-3, FB: 7
(two, one, six, three; FB: seven)
6-6-9-3, FB: 6
(six, six, nine, three; FB: six)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000