KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash Ball

03-06-15-16, Cash Ball: 23

(three, six, fifteen, sixteen; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

Kentucky 5

06-12-17-25-26

(six, twelve, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Lucky For Life

06-18-32-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9

(six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-7

(five, one, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-4-2-2

(four, four, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-8-3-7

(eight, eight, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000