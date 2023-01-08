KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Sunday:
03-06-15-16, Cash Ball: 23
(three, six, fifteen, sixteen; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
06-12-17-25-26
(six, twelve, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
06-18-32-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9
(six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
3-9-8
(three, nine, eight)
5-1-7
(five, one, seven)
4-4-2-2
(four, four, two, two)
8-8-3-7
(eight, eight, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000