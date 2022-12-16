DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-2
(zero, two)
0-3
(zero, three)
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
5-8-1
(five, eight, one)
1-1-6-3
(one, one, six, three)
6-0-5-2
(six, zero, five, two)
5-5-2-9-6
(five, five, two, nine, six)
2-3-4-6-6
(two, three, four, six, six)
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000