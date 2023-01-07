VT Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
05-10-17-35-40, Megaball: 1
(five, ten, seventeen, thirty-five, forty; Megaball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $1,425,000
5-4-1
(five, four, one)
4-8-1
(four, eight, one)
2-2-4-3
(two, two, four, three)
8-0-3-1
(eight, zero, three, one)
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000