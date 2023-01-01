Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 14-20, White Balls: 5-09

(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty; White Balls: five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

09-29-30-35-42, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5

(nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)

Lucky For Life

02-05-37-39-40, Lucky Ball: 14

(two, five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Powerball

18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $265,000,000