NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-08, White Balls: 10-19

(Red Balls: three, eight; White Balls: ten, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

04-10-27-42-48, Lucky Ball: 1

(four, ten, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 10, Day: 12, Year: 53

(Month: ten; Day: twelve; Year: fifty-three)

Pick 3

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

Pick 5

04-06-08-19-27

(four, six, eight, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000