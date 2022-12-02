NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Red Balls: 3-08, White Balls: 10-19
(Red Balls: three, eight; White Balls: ten, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
04-10-27-42-48, Lucky Ball: 1
(four, ten, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Month: 10, Day: 12, Year: 53
(Month: ten; Day: twelve; Year: fifty-three)
1-9-8
(one, nine, eight)
04-06-08-19-27
(four, six, eight, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000